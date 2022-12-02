VALDOSTA – Junior guard Emma Martin knocked down seven 3-pointers as the Valdosta State women ravaged the West Georgia Wolves 72-45 Thursday night.
Martin finished with 21 points to lead all scorers, burying 7 of 9 from beyond the arc. The transfer from Utah Valley State drilled four straight treys in the third quarter as the Blazers hit five straight as a team to go ahead 58-28 heading to the fourth quarter.
"It just felt good," Martin said of her best game as a Blazer. "It felt like the game was coming to us. I didn't ever feel like I was in a rush. Things were just going our way and it just felt good. We controlled the pace and when I was able to take time on those shots, that's what every shooter wants.
"At one point, I kind of thought...why am I still open? But I was happy about it. I was like, 'I'm just gonna keep going until they take it away.' It was really fun."
As a team, the Blazers made a season-high 13 of 27 from the outside and shot 55.3% from the floor in the win.
"We watched a lot of film from our Mississippi trip where we did not shoot the ball well," VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said. "The big message we were sending as a coaching staff was these are the shots that we want. These are excellent shots. You're standing wide open. You've just got to have confidence and knock it down. For our players to stay true to our game plan and be able to execute and get those open. shots and knock 'em down tonight, I was really happy for them and I think it was a little taste of how competitive this team can be if we're hitting shots."
Sophomore Kate Tanner and senior Kendall Bollmer scored 11 apiece. Bollmer knocked down 3 of 6 from the arc in 21 minutes off the bench. Tamiya Francis added eight points and seven assists in 31 minutes.
Maya Timberlake scored 10 points off the bench for the Wolves. Sophia Singer contributed nine points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
Defensively, the Blazers held the Wolves to 35.4% shooting, including an icy 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
For the game, the Wolves dished just two assists and committed 23 turnovers. The Blazers came up with 12 steals – five of which coming from Jirah Ards and three more coming from sophomore Taylor Searcey.
Through the first six games, the Blazers had gotten off to several slow starts – trailing or tied at the end of the first quarter in four games.
Thursday night, the Blazers stormed out of the gate from the outset to lead 28-5 after the first quarter – hitting 10 of 14 field goals and 3 of 5 from 3-point land.
The second quarter saw the Blazers slow down considerably as they scored just 11 points in the frame.
Despite the lull, the Blazers still held a commanding 39-15 advantage at the half. Eight different players scored points in the first 20 minutes of the game.
"We had that lead in the first quarter because of our defense," Schirmer said. "We had good defensive stops and then we were getting out in transition and we were able to score easily in transition. I remember one pass up and then layup and our posts were running the floor and scoring in transition. It was really how we talked about doing our job defensively and rebounding and then being able to capitalize on that on the back end.
"Down the stretch, we didn't do that. We didn't rebound the ball very well. We gave up too many offensive rebounds, so we didn't have that many transition looks. We had a great start and we were disciplined to begin, but we've got to be able to continue that for 40 minutes because we're about to face some really tough teams."
FREY BACK IN THE FRAY
The Blazers welcomed senior guard Kayla Frey back to the lineup Thursday night.
Frey missed all of last season due to pregnancy. She played just shy of 7 minutes in her season debut, grabbing two rebounds with two personal fouls and a turnover.
Having Frey's leadership and versatility on both ends of the floor, Schirmer said, fills an important role for a team finding its stride after a tough start to the season.
"She's a leader, she's somebody that everybody will follow, she's a loud voice and she knows what she's doing," Schirmer said of Frey. "For us, this group has kind of been looking for that leader figure and no matter if she plays 20 minutes or she plays zero, she's going to be a calming force for us.
"We're really excited. She's also a dynamic player. She's still getting healthy, still getting back to 100% but I feel like what we have right now with the group that we have, we have so many different looks we can throw at teams, No matter who we're facing, we have a competitive group. That's something I really like because it gives us a lot of versatility."
UP NEXT
The VSU women return to action Sunday, Dec. 11 against Union. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 2 p.m.
