MARTINEZ: Year-end investment-related tax planning checklist

Using this checklist will help ensure you’re working toward your financial goals and prepared for the upcoming tax season. Keep in mind most investment-related strategies to help manage this year’s tax bill must be implemented no later than Dec. 31, 2021.
Review your portfolio with your financial advisor to help ensure your asset allocation still aligns with your goals. Market activity may have created a need to rebalance your portfolio by selling some investments and purchasing others to bring it back to your intended allocation.
Ask your financial advisor for a realized and unrealized gain/loss report to assess the income and capital gains or losses you may receive this year.
Determine whether the 0% capital gains rate may apply to your situation. Add your net long-term capital gains and/or qualified dividends to your other taxable income net of deductions. If the sum is $40,400 or less (single filers) or $80,800 or less (married/joint filers), your long-term capital gains and/or qualified dividends may be taxed at 0%. For sums above these thresholds, 15% and 20% capital gains tax brackets apply.
Review tax-loss selling strategies if you have realized capital gains. If you wish to realize a loss but keep your exposure to the security, remember that Nov. 30, 2021, was the last day to “double up” a position (buy additional shares of the investment you want to sell to realize a loss) while avoiding a wash sale.
Meet with your tax advisor to prepare preliminary tax projections and evaluate whether to accelerate or defer income and expenses.
Determine if any adjustments are needed to your tax withholding or estimated tax payments.
Make maximum contributions to your employer-sponsored retirement account, such as a 401(k) or 403(b); if contributing to your IRA, the deadline is April 15, 2022.
Develop a plan to complete charitable and family member gifts by year-end.
Consider funding a Flexible Spending Account and/or Health Savings Account during your employer’s annual benefits enrollment period, if you’re eligible. Also, review FSA balances. Remember, FSAs typically operate on a use-it-or-lose-it basis, which means you could lose any money left in the account after year-end.
Prepare for filing tax returns by organizing records or receipts for income and expenses.
Wells Fargo Advisors is not engaged in rendering legal or tax advice. If legal or tax assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought.
This article was written by/for Wells Fargo Advisors and provided courtesy of Alonso Martinez, financial advisor in Valdosta, at (229) 259-7844.
Investment and insurance products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the bank or any bank affiliate; subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.
Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.
©2019-2021 Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. All rights reserved.
