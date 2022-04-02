VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Association Committee hosts the annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial program, 6 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the MLK Memorial Park, corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South Ashley Street.
King’s life was cut short by an assassin’s bullet on April 4, 1968. He was 39 years old.
The Rev. Naamen Hooker, pastor, Morning Star Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker for the memorial program, organizers said in a statement. Music will be provided by the Valdosta Community Choir.
The entire community is invited to attend.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 419 S. Ashley St.
For additional information, contact Dr. Beverley Blake at (229) 460-9019 or Joseph “Sonny” Vickers at (229) 834-6666.
