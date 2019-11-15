Marshall tapped for national board

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County District 4 Commissioner Dr. Demarcus Marshall was appointed by the National Association of Counties' veterans and military services committee.
The association works with government, nonprofit and industry partners to highlight the importance of local government’s role in representing the interests of residents, county officials said.
As a result of Marshall’s appointment, Valdosta-Lowndes County and Moody Air Force Base will have another voice on the national stage regarding programs and initiatives that benefit military members and the communities where they reside, county officials said.
Marshall has served Lowndes County residents since 2013 and is a veteran of the Marine Corps. He will convene with other local government leaders early spring in Washington, D.C., for the association's annual legislative conference.
