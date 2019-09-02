Margle selected for promotion

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — Brandon D. Margle has been selected for promotion to the rank of master sergeant in the Air Force.
Margle serves as the command chief executive assistant with the 8th Air Force, Barksdale Air Force Base, according to Air Force officials. He has served in the military for 13 years.
He is the son of Christine and Daniel Margle of Pittston, Pa. He is the husband of Ashli Margle of Barksdale Air Force Base, and son-in-law of Marcus and Wanda Pittman of Valdosta.
The airman is a 2005 graduate of Wyoming Area Secondary Center, Exeter, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.