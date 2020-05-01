VALDOSTA – From the moment Travis King Jr. received his first drum set as a young child, he hasn't been able to stop the rhythm in his heart.
A Valdosta native currently living in Macon, King has taken his love of drumming and not only made it his career, but has taken it to the screen.
Growing up in church, King found his first gig within his church home of Tabernacle Church of Christ. As churches around Valdosta continued to call for his musical talents, he traveled around playing to the beat of his own drum. King's parents were both involved in gospel music and he feels it is something that is “in his blood.”
Educationally, King went through the Valdosta City School system, joining band in middle school.
However, by his own account, he wasn't as focused as he should have been and found himself putting football and girls ahead of music. He was soon kicked out of band but luckily found his way back in high school. He marched with Valdosta High's drum line and played in the jazz band until he graduated in 2011.
Following high school, he went to Valdosta State University to study music performance with an emphasis in jazz. He left Valdosta for a job in Macon, where he began building his life with wife Crystal.
The couple have three children: Travis King III, Melody and Harmony. As their names would imply, his older children are certainly following in King's footsteps. King said drumming is coming naturally to his son and he takes guitar lessons from fellow Valdosta musician Jordan Love.
His oldest daughter sings on a praise team “with her own microphone and solos,” King added, and, while his youngest is still an infant, he has no doubt she will also live up to her namesake.
King's lessons aren't just reserved for his kids; he teaches drum lessons to all ages and finds himself wanting to inspire youth, much like he was inspired.
“I take some guys under my wing,” King said.
King also serves as the music director for The Winning Church in Macon and kept a bit of Valdosta with him by continuing to serve as the drummer for CommonMind Music, a band formed from all Valdosta State University students.
While making a living as a musician is a dream for King, another dream he didn't even know he had came to fruition in late 2019 when he made his first steps into acting.
“I originally just wanted to be a musician on screen. I wanted to be seen doing what I love,” King said.
King did just that by gaining a role as a drummer on season two of the BET show “American Soul.”
From there, he went on to season 2, episode 3 of another BET show "Boomerang" where he plays a church goer, another role relevant to King's life.
His next “big break” will be hitting screens later as he plays a drummer for the C.L. Franklin Choir in the new Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.” His scene is with Forrest Whittaker, who plays Aretha Franklin's father, C.L. Franklin.
“I wanted to give encouragement because it can happen for anyone in Valdosta,” King said. “It's possible.”
While the date of the film has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, King said he hopes it will be released in either 2020 or 2021 and he hopes the movie will continue opening doors for larger roles.
He may have had to put all other future projects on hold for the time being, but King has high hopes for continuing in the film industry while staying true to his passion for drumming and his passion for Valdosta.
“There's a lot of talent in Valdosta that people don't know about,” King said. “I want to find some way to give back and bring the music scene there. I want to try to help make the Valdosta community better no matter where I am.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.