VALDOSTA – “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it now? Now.”
These chants rang out through Downtown Valdosta as a large group of activists marched from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to Downtown Valdosta.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan marched with them.
“We support every citizen exercising their right to protest,” Manahan said to the crowd prior to the march.
She spoke to the video of George Floyd and how it made her feel as a law-enforcement official.
“I experienced anger and heartbreak when I watched it,” Manahan said. “The unjustified action ultimately resulted in the murder of a man at the hands of a law-enforcement officer. The act of that officer and those who watched it happen has impacted all of us.”
Manahan wanted the crowd to understand law enforcement is committed to being better for the community and will strive to be as transparent as possible.
“We will always be there to help because it is our sworn duty,” she said.
Valdosta Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody stood shoulder to shoulder with Chief Manahan and conveyed her unwavering support.
“She is the greatest chief this city could have chosen,” Miller-Cody said. “We (as local officials) support our chief.”
As for the march itself, Miller-Cody said she felt it is time for change and was glad to see the event happen in a peaceful and respectful manner.
“These kids have an idea and they are our future,” Miller-Cody said.
Miller-Cody noted the importance of voting as a way to make a change. Kathryn Grant emphasized the point at the end of the march.
“We would have had the first black mayor in Valdosta but we were short 96 votes,” Grant said. “What I'm trying to say is y'all need to go vote if you haven't already.”
Several more people spoke to the crowd passionately and with an unwavering hope for change.
D.J. Davis, who was also given special recognition for bringing the group together for the march, introduced the Rev. Floyd Rose, who he calls his inspiration. While Rose is unable to physically walk, he was pushed in a wheelchair by Bishop Adrian Rivers.
Rose stood to tell the story of how when his son was a baby, there was a night when he wouldn't stop crying. Rose couldn't find out why but his wife found a pin sticking into his side.
“Black folks are crying all over this country. They're crying because of unemployment. They're crying because of underemployment. Pins are sticking in their sides and they don't know anything to do but to cry,” he said.
Rose touched on a topic mentioned earlier by Dr. Michael Noll: what happened to liberty and justice for all?
Participants and speakers said the march may come to an end but the battle is far from over.
“From here on out we are in charge of our narrative and this is not going to get old for us," Rivers said. "This is going to be everyday for us."
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
