VALDOSTA – One year ago in May, band director Travis Kimber was approved to take over the Marchin' Cats at Valdosta High School.
The transition into the band program was welcoming, Kimber said, noting everyone involved has been receptive to his ideas.
Kimber, who came to Valdosta from DeKalb County, is the previous band director of Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Lithonia.
He will lead more than 200 students for Valdosta High in the upcoming school year.
“The VHS Band is a unique band program because it is steeped in history and tradition yet uses contemporary themes to enhance that tradition,” he said.
He depicts the band’s sound as being powerful with “symphonic clarity.”
The Marchin' Cats follows four pillars: self discipline, musicianship, showmanship and character.
Summer sessions for the Marchin' Cats began June 8. Rehearsals have been held four days a week through Sept. 8, the first day for Valdosta City Schools to reopen.
Kimber said the band has utilized both in-person and virtual methods to practice.
Relating to COVID-19, he said members are following Valdosta City Schools guidelines to ensure protection against the virus.
“Our goal for the band during this time of COVID is to keep the band ‘safe and connected,’ Kimber said. “Our staff, parent volunteers and especially our students are committed to doing just that.”
The band’s performance schedule is limited to football games only due to COVID-19, he said.
A full calendar is at vhsmarchingcats.com/calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.