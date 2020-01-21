VALDOSTA – It may not have been the March on Washington in August 1963, but the march at Valdosta State University gathered several people Monday morning.
“Wade in the Water” was one of the few songs participants sang as they headed down Brookwood Drive and up North Oak Street before ultimately gathering in front of VSU’s Student Union.
The entrance into the march was in front of the University Center near North Patterson Street.
Among the groups were campus organizations Baptist Collegiate Ministries, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and others.
APhiA sponsored the march alongside the collegiate chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Student Diversity and Inclusion.
Gerald Thomas III, APhiA historian and NAACP political action chair, is a senior mass media major.
“MLK was all about empowering his people and serving his people,” he said.
He added the weekend leading into Dr. Martin Luther King Day was one of church service and community-service projects.
“It’s just important that students can see what MLK really stood for,” Thomas said.
In his opinion, the civil rights activist stood for love of all mankind and service.
The Savannah native said coming to Valdosta was a culture shock in realizing the city did not have a parade honoring King.
The impact of King’s lessons is still felt, Thomas said.
“It’s going to carry on forever,” he said. “As long as people want to just keep his name alive, it’s going to carry on for eternity. MLK, there’s no losing MLK. His word is going to carry forever.”
Mirakal Jackson, VSU’s 2019-20 homecoming queen, said she believes King’s legacy can continue as long as students keep acknowledging it.
She walked up North Oak holding a circular plate with an image of the American flag and a white and brown-skinned fist conjoined.
“We have some struggles, obviously, with equality for all races but I do believe it’s a progressive change,” Jackson said. “We’re not where we were 50 years ago, so I think that we’re moving towards the right direction hopefully.”
King’s most important lesson was teaching people to stand up for themselves, she said.
Just ahead of Jackson in the group was Kylashay Leslie, a senior communications major with a marketing minor and NAACP member.
She marched to demonstrate her appreciation of King.
“I feel as if some people still make that effort.” Leslie said. “They still make the effort to make sure that his message doesn’t go unnoticed.”
The message – make necessary changes and make a difference, she said.
Thomas delivered a call-to-action speech on the Student Union back steps encouraging students to vote.
Following his speech, the crowd gathered for photo opportunities and danced to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.”
