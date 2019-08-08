150 manufacturing jobs coming

VALDOSTA — A glass manufacturing plant is coming to Valdosta-Lowndes County and will create more than 150 well-paying jobs in the community.
Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority voted Thursday to accept a development agreement with Arglass Yamamura, which is a glass manufacturer for the alcohol industry.
The plant will be located in Lowndes County off Rocky Ford Road in the newly created Billy Langdale Industrial Park, and construction is scheduled to begin soon with plans for the plant to begin operations in 2021.
Tom Call, former chairman for the VLDA, said this is a home run for the community and the culmination of four years of work.
"This is an opportunity for great employment for our area," Call said. "The families and the people who will be moving here will be shopping in our stores and eating in our restaurants. It's a home run for sure."
He said Yamamura will make a $124 million capital investment into the community with this plant.
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Arglass Yamamura.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
