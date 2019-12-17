VALDOSTA – A Manna Drop Food Giveaway will be held noon Friday, Dec. 20, at two locations: Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Washington Street, Quitman, and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Clay and Howell roads, Valdosta.
There will be canned fruit and vegetables, rice, pulled pork, pork loin roast, produce and bread items, organizers said. Food distribution will continue until all is given away.
The event is sponsored by South Georgia Missionary Baptist Association in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank and Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on East Force Street, Valdosta.
Organizers encourage the public "to come out and be blessed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.