Mann performs gospel concert at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes multiple award winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer and businesswoman Tamela Mann to perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series.
The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, park representatives said in a statement. It is included in season passholder admission or $10 for general admission guests.
During her career, Mann has earned numerous accolades, park representatives said. In addition to scoring a Grammy, she is a BET Music Award winner, Billboard Music Award winner, NAACP Image Award winner, Gospel Music Stellar Award winner and multiple GMA Dove Award recipient.
After making five albums with Kirk Franklin and his pioneering group, The Family, Mann began acting and discovered a love for the theater. Tyler Perry recruited her and her husband, NAACP Image Award-winning actor David Mann, to appear as the beloved Mr. Brown and Cora in his play, "I Can Do Bad All By Myself."
They continued to work with Perry in his plays and such hit films as "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," "Madea Goes to Jail" and "Madea’s Big Happy Family." She and David Mann also starred in the film and long-running hit TBS comedy, "Meet the Browns."
She has a new album titled "Overcomer."
“On this album, I’m really putting my life into music, putting my heart and soul into words,” Mann said. “It’s me looking at my life and the things I was dealing with and doing what I can to overcome those things.”
More information: Visit WildAventures.com.
