Zack Mann, a Lowndes High School senior, was selected for the Sullivan scholarship.
This scholarship provides a "full-ride" for students as they pursue their dream of becoming a teacher, according to county school press release.
"It is our hope that many will return to rural Georgia Schools to teach, and this scholarship provides incentives to encourage them to do that," the release read.
Students will get tuition, fees, books, a residence hall and meal ticket for the four years they are at Valdosta State University pursuing their teaching degree, according to the release.
Additionally, LHS’ 2019 Sullivan Scholar Carola Rosario is emerging as a leader in our Sullivan group and maintaining excellent grades.
Currently, there are 31 Sullivan scholars on VSU’s campus and they will invite 29 to campus fall semester 2020. They are a cohort and a family who work to support each other as they navigate academics and life in college.
VSU will celebrate Mann and the new Sullivan scholars 2:45-4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. VSU's Dean of the College of Education and Human Services will be awarding the students a graduation stole with VSU/Sullivan Scholars on it.
They will be encouraged, if allowed, to wear the stole for high school graduation. Many schools celebrate their Sullivan scholars at honors night by "re-awarding" the stole. It is our hope that they wear this stole again when they graduate from VSU.
The students and their families will arrive at 12:30 p.m. to participate in roommate reveal, and there will be sessions for the parents. The students, their families and school administrators/staff are invited to this event.
After awarding the stole, photographs will be taken of the scholars and school officials. The photo can be used locally to celebrate the success of the students.
