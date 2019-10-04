VALDOSTA – Authorities are searching for family members of a Valdosta man who died in a Thursday morning fire in a neighborhood near downtown, according to the coroner’s office.
The man has been identified as Jessie Leroy Baker, 64, said Will Lawhorn, deputy coroner with the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office.
Fire officials were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a two-story house located in the 200 block of North Troup Street where they said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from both floors.
Lawhorn said the coroner’s office was dispatched around 7:30 a.m. “to someone that had succumbed to the fire.”
He was recovered without incident, Lawhorn said.
The authorities do not believe Baker was living in the home but was sleeping there.
No foul play is suspected, Lawhorn said.
The Valdosta Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire, according to Fire Marshal James Clinkscales.
The coroner’s office is working with the VFD and the Valdosta Police Department. Lawhorn said the coroner’s office asks for the public’s assistance in locating anyone who may know Baker. They are encouraged to call the office at (229) 375-6597.
