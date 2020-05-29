Man tased during terroristic threats arrest

VALDOSTA — Deputies used a taser on a man Friday morning while arresting him on four warrants for terroristic threats, according to the county sheriff.
Deputies attempted to serve the warrants at the man’s house four times, but he was never home, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“We are familiar with him,” the sheriff said.
Deputies traced him to his job at the Waffle House in the Five Points district, Paulk said.
As the deputies spoke with the suspect, he “balled up his fists and approached an officer in an aggressive manner,” the sheriff said.
A deputy warned the suspect that he could be zapped with a taser, and when the subject didn’t back down, the deputy tased him, Paulk said.
It is departmental policy to have an ambulance crew head to the scene of a taser use, if possible, to make sure the subject is all right, he said.
The suspect — whom Paulk identified as Ronald Scott — was jailed on the four warrants charging him with terroristic threats as well as a charge of obstruction, the sheriff said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
