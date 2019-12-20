VALDOSTA — A man on a motorized scooter was shot Wednesday near the intersection of West Savannah and West Crane avenues.
At approximately 11 a.m., a 67-year-old man was shot by an unidentified male at the 100 block of West Savannah Avenue, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
He was riding a scooter along the sidewalk when an unknown male approached him and engaged in a conversation, stated VPD officials.
During the conversation, the man drew a handgun and shot the man in the torso before fleeing the scene, according to the VPD statement.
The man was rushed to South Georgia Medical Center and remains in stable condition without life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect is unknown and was still at-large Thursday.
“There were a lot of conflicting stories that were on social media about this incident. Another local law-enforcement agency was involved in a vehicle pursuit near this location, at the same time as our shooting incident,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said Thursday. “The vehicle pursuit was not related in any way with this shooting case.”
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the VPD Investigation Bureau, (229) 293-3145.
