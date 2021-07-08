Man shot in E. Park incident

VALDOSTA — A man was in serious condition after he was shot in the back Wednesday.
Police are investigating the shooting that left the 28-year-old man hospitalized.
At about 4:50 p.m., police officers at a traffic stop near the intersection of North Patterson Street and East Park Avenue heard several gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Shortly afterward, a caller to E911 reported that someone had been shot in the 100 block of East Park Avenue.
Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his back, the statement said.
Officers rendered first aid until EMTs arrived. The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition late Wednesday, the police said.
Detectives determined this is an isolated incident; the investigation continues.
While many people were receiving alerts related to Elsa and storm warnings, Valdosta State University received two alerts regarding the shooting incident.
The first VSU alert warned of a shooting in the area of Park Avenue and Patterson Street.
A second VSU alert warned: “Suspect from incident at Patterson Street and Park Avenue no longer believed to be in the area.”
At one point, police had blocked off the intersection of Park Avenue and Slater Street while working the case.
People with information about the shooting are asked to contact the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
