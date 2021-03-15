Man shot by deputy named

VALDOSTA — Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting by a deputy last week.
Raymond Whitfield Tarbox II, 43, of Valdosta was killed in the incident at The Gables apartment complex on St. Augustine Road, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.
The shooting took place between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Two deputies went to serve a court order to take a man into custody at The Gables Apartments at 1415 St. Augustine Road, according to a GBI statement.
Upon arrival, the man resisted the deputies and was armed with a butcher knife, the statement said.
The man became combative and deputies deployed a Taser on him, which was ineffective; at some point during the incident, the man lunged toward the deputies with the knife, the GBI said.
One of the deputies fired his service weapon, striking the man, the statement said.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for autopsy, the GBI said.
The names of the deputies involved have not been released yet. The GBI is performing the investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
