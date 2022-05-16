Man seriously injured in hit-and-run

VALDOSTA — A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident Saturday.
At about 6:50 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Langdale Drive after a caller to E911 said someone had been hit by a car and was lying in the road with severe injuries, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers found a 58-year-old man in the roadway with severe injuries, including head injuries, and he was not responsive. The police gave first aid to the man until EMTs arrived on the scene and took him to the hospital. The vehicle that hit the man had fled the scene, police said.
Through evidence collected at the scene, officers were able to determine a possible vehicle that had been involved in the accident and they have a “person of interest;” according to the statement.
The man was in stable but serious condition Monday afternoon, police said.
Police ask anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
