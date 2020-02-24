VALDOSTA — A Mexican man has been sentenced to prison following a chase and arrest in which a Cook County deputy was injured, according to authorities.
Pedro Santas-Garcia, 42, who was in the U.S. illegally, was sentenced by a federal judge recently to 52 months in prison for illegal reentry and violation of supervised release, said Charles Peeler, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia in a statement. He had pleaded guilty to one count of illegal entry on July 30, the statement said.
Santas-Garcia was found in Cook County on April 29 after having being deported and removed from the U.S. on or about April 19, 2017, April 7, 2011, Feb. 20, 2009, June 5, 2008, Sept. 12, 2006, June 12, 2006, June 12, 2003 and Dec. 13, 2002, the statement said.
Santos-Garcia was sentenced on both the new illegal reentry charge as well as a revocation for violation of his supervised release from a prior federal felony conviction for illegal reentry.
Santos-Garcia was found to have violated his supervised release April 29 when deputies with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office arrested him for driving and obstruction offenses, according to the statement. At the time of the defendant’s arrest, he gave officers false identifying data, pushed the arresting officer’s hands away, fled across a multi-lane interstate highway, crossed multiple lanes of traffic, jumped the concrete median and crossed to the other side of the interstate, the statement said.
Deputies pursued the defendant across the highway; when apprehended, the defendant took a deputy’s taser, Peeler's statement said. During a struggle, one deputy suffered a broken wrist. On May 3, Cook County officials transferred the defendant to the custody of immigration officials.
“I want to thank our law-enforcement partners across the Middle District of Georgia who put their lives on the line protecting us everyday. I want to especially commend the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for their service and bravery in this case,” Peeler said. “This case illustrates that there is good reason to enforce immigration laws in the United States, and it is especially important to enforce our immigration laws when an offender is committing other crimes while in the United States illegally. This is about protecting the public, and dangerous criminals, illegal or legal, must be prevented from harming our communities.”
