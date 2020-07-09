Man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

VALDOSTA — A convicted felon caught in Cook County with long guns he wasn’t supposed to own pleaded guilty to a firearms charge in federal court this week, according to the justice department.
Leo Edwin Haney, 30, of Homestead, Fla., pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.
Haney, who had prior convictions in Florida for attempted burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release, the statement said.
Haney was indicted by a federal grand jury Sept. 12. He originally pleaded not guilty, but later agreed to a plea deal, court documents show.
Haney was pulled over by Adel police Aug. 16, 2018. A K9 team “alerted” on his car, and.officers found a marijuana test kit, several packages of cigarillo wrappers, two gun barrels and six long guns, which were hidden in the spare tire compartment of the vehicle under bags of clothing and other personal items, according to the justice department statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
