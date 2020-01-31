Man pleads guilty to crime spree: Valdosta armed robbery among charges

SAVANNAH – A man faces possible life in prison after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies and carjackings across Georgia and South Carolina in November 2018, including one in Valdosta.
Demetrius Lamar Jackson, 30, of Savannah pleaded guilty this week to discharging and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence, carjacking and attempted carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, and conspiracy to use and carry firearms during crimes of violence, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia in a statement.
Jackson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years in prison. The court can still sentence Jackson to prison for life, and there is no parole in the federal system.
According to court statements and filings, in November 2018, Jackson perpetrated a two-and-a-half-week crime spree across Georgia and South Carolina, including robbing a Valdosta store employee and his girlfriend at gunpoint on Nov. 13, 2018, the statement said. The getaway car had been stolen at a Savannah car wash.
Jackson's other crimes, the statement said, included:
• Nov. 6, 2018: Jackson robbed a store employee in Savannah at gunpoint while the employee was transporting cash for the store. Jackson shot the store manager in the abdomen when she came to assist, and fled the scene in a car driven by an accomplice, Nautica Morgan, 23, of Savannah.
• Nov. 12: Jackson approached a young couple who was washing a Nissan sedan at a midtown Savannah carwash. Jackson pointed a gun at them and twice pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed. Jackson then sped away in the victims’ car.
• Nov. 20: Jackson robbed a store in East Point. Armed with a pistol, Jackson ordered the store’s employees to empty the cash register and safe, then demanded the employees kneel on the floor of a back room and surrender a key to the store and their personal cell phones, debit cards and cash before he fled.
• Nov. 21: Jackson carjacked a 73-year-old woman in Athens while she was vacuuming her SUV. Jackson threatened to shoot her and then pistol-whipped her in the head. Later that same day, Jackson walked into a store in Aiken, S.C., pulled out a gun and demanded money. Before he left with the store’s cash, Jackson seized an employee’s cellphone and smashed it.
The spree ended on Nov. 23, when Jackson attempted to rob a store in Columbia, S.C.; a store employee shot Jackson during the robbery. To drive Jackson to a nearby emergency room, Morgan used a Chevrolet Tahoe she and Jackson had carjacked in Georgetown, S.C., a few hours earlier.
Jackson and Morgan were both arrested shortly after the shooting, and a search of the Tahoe revealed bloody clothes, the stolen .22-caliber pistol used in the crimes and numerous stolen items, the statement said.
For her role in the crime spree, Morgan was charged with federal crimes in South Carolina. On Aug. 27, she pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during crimes of violence and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
