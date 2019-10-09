Man indicted on murder charge

VALDOSTA – A suspect in a November shooting death on Lankford Drive has been indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury.
Ian Rashad Henry, 23, of Valdosta has been indicted on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a first offender and probationer, according to the grand jury's indictment list.
Police issued an arrest warrant in late November charging Henry with felony murder in the Nov. 12 death of Stephen Styles, 40, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Melbourne, Fla., police arrested Henry Saturday, Dec. 1, Valdosta police said.
E-911 operators received a call at 12:44 a.m. Nov. 12, about a shooting at the Blanton Common apartments on Lankford Drive, according to a police statement released at the time.
Police officers and Lowndes County sheriff's deputies responded and found Styles in the parking lot, the statement said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
