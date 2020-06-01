Man in critical condition after shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left a man in critical condition, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
At about 2 a.m., officers with the Valdosta and Remerton police departments and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1900 block of Baytree Place on a report of a shooting, the statement said.
When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim, a 24-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to his head. After speaking with witnesses at the scene, authorities determined the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of McArthur Drive, the statement said.
The victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on Baytree Road, approaching the intersection of McArthur Drive. A vehicle traveling in the same direction pulled up beside the vehicle and fired a firearm, striking the victim, police said.
The victim was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, and since then has been life-flighted to a hospital in Florida. He is listed in critical condition, according to the police statement.
The case is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department’s Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145 or call the tip line (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
