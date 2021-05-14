Man hit by train, seriously injured

VALDOSTA — A man who was hit by a train Wednesday was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said police and a witness.
The accident took place at 8:41 a.m. in the 400 block of South Forrest Street, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.
Nazara Robinson, who works at a nearby garage, said when he showed up for work a co-worker said the train might have hit someone.
They went out and looked and saw the still-moving train running over a man who appeared to be in his 20s, Robinson said.
"He was beat up pretty bad," he said. The man had lost a foot and an arm, Robinson said.
Robinson called 911 and first responders were quick to arrive, he said.
"I think they pretty much saved that guy's life," Robinson said.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the police statement said. His identity has not been released.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
