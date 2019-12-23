VALDOSTA – A man was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of West Gordon Street Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department Monday.
At 3:36 p.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the residence after a woman called regarding a domestic dispute, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Justin Hodges, 39, inside with obvious trauma to his body, the statement said. Officers attempted first aid and EMS responded to the scene, but Hodges was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives and crime-scene personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Lab began an investigation, interviewing witnesses and looking at several items of evidence, according to the statement.
As of Monday, no charges have been filed against anyone and detectives are working closely with the Southern District Attorney’s Office to determine the course of action for this case, the statement said.
“This time of year when most families are celebrating the holidays, these families are coping with this tragic incident. Our thoughts go out to everyone that has been touched by this event,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
