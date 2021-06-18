Man found dead on interstate in Tift

TIFTON — Authorities are investigating a death connected with an accident that took place here Thursday.
At 4:44 p.m. Thursday, Tifton police responded to a report of a wreck and shots fired on Interstate 75 soutubound near the 59-mile marker, a Tifton Police Department report stated.
Tift Deputy Coroner Melissa Carroll said when she arrived, she saw the body of a deceased male identified as Stacy Lumpkin, 52, of Lenox.
She said she could not officially determine the cause of death. The body has been sent away for an autopsy, Carroll said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the police.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.