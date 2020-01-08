VALDOSTA – Police arrested a man on multiple charges Saturday following reports of trespassing in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue, according to a police statement released Wednesday.
The Valdosta Police Department responded at 2:41 a.m. when a woman reported a man knocked on her window, according to the statement.
She told police when she didn’t respond, the man broke her window, which was witnessed by neighbors, the statement reads.
A confrontation between the man and witnesses occurred, the statement says.
An off-duty detective saw the man drive away from the scene at high speed and officers conducted a traffic stop.
A small amount of marijuana was also found, the report states.
Quinton Davenport, 27, is charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana less than one ounce and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, the report states.
“We are grateful for the assistance of the witnesses in this case,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. “Their help and the fast response from our officers and detective got this subject off the streets possibly preventing innocent citizens from being injured.”
