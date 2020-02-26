Man faces theft, firearms charges

VALDOSTA — An Albany man was arrested Monday on theft and firearms charges, according to police.
At 5:43 p.m., officers were patrolling the 600 block of East Ann Street in reference to a resident complaint, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The subject gave a false name, but officers soon found there was a warrant for the man's arrest, the statement said.
The suspect had a handgun that had been reported stolen in Valdosta; he was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, police said.
Chadaine Thomas, 19, of Albany is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony theft by receiving stolen property, according to the statement.
“This is an example of a citizen recognizing something out of the ordinary in their neighborhood and notifying law enforcement. Their call to 911 resulted in this stolen firearm and wanted subject being taken off of the street,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.