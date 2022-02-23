Man faces robbery, battery charges

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested after a robbery Feb. 18, police said in a statement released this week.
At 9:39 p.m., officers headed to the intersection of Holiday Street and McDougal Street after a caller reported being robbed, according to the Valdosta Police Department statement.
The person said a man approached him, struck him in the head with an unknown object and took an undisclosed amount of money from him.
At 1:06 a.m. the next day, officers responded to another call in the 700 block of Lee Street involving the same suspect. Although the suspect fled, police located and arrested him.
The suspect, described as a 43-year-old Valdosta man, is charged with felony robbery by force and misdemeanor battery, the statement said.
“We are proud of the officers in this case. Their hard work led to this offender being taken off the streets of Valdosta,” Police Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
