Man faces drug, weapons charges

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Sunday led to an arrest on drug and weapons charges, according to police.
At about 3 a.m., a police officer stopped a car in the 1200 block of Gornto Road, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The officer smelled marijuana odor, searched the car and found both marijuana and a handgun, the statement said. Items commonly used for the sale of narcotics were also found in the vehicle, police said.
Seneca A .Fuller, 43, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, police said.
“We are grateful the officer was able to get the drugs and gun out of our community. It is eye-opening when these items are found together, our officers know they must be vigilant at all times,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
