VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces firearm and drug charges after his arrest Saturday.
At 7:51 p.m., an officer watched a wanted suspect in the drive-through at a restaurant in the 3100 block of Inner Perimeter Road, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The officer told the suspect to get out of the car since there were outstanding warrants against him; the suspect tried to flee but the officer stopped him, police said.
Police said they found marijuana and a handgun in the suspect’s car. The suspect had warrants from Valdosta Police Department, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Remerton Police Department.
The suspect — described as a 24-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
“This officer was able to get this wanted subject off of the streets by being observant and knowledgeable of the community. We are very proud of how the officer handled this case,” Police Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.