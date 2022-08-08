Man drowns in Berrien County

NASHVILLE — A Nashville man drowned in Berrien County Friday, authorities said.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office deputies headed to the Alapaha River on Ga. 135 at about 7 p.m. after a possible drowning had been reported, a sheriff’s office statement said.
Deputies were met by a man who said there had been four people on the riverbank. One man, Terry Dewayne Daniels, 26, of Nashville couldn’t swim and “slipped into a large hole,” the statement said.
The others tried to rescue Daniels but to no avail.
Crews from the Berrien and Atkinson County sheriff’s offices, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Georgia State Patrol and the Coffee County Fire and Rescue service worked all night using sonar gear and underwater recovery drags to find him, the statement said.
Saturday morning, a local dive team was contacted; within 30-45 minutes, they found Daniels, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
