ALAPAHA — A man died Sunday in an ATV accident in Berrien County, authorities said.
Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on A.B. Heath Road in Berrien County, according to a Georgia State Patrol statement.
An ATV was heading east when a tire broke off, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, authorities said. The ATV flipped, ejecting both the driver and a passenger.
The passenger had non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
The driver, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was Zachary M. Griffin, 24, the GSP said.
