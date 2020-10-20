Man dies after fleeing law enforcement

VALDOSTA — An Atlanta man was killed Saturday in a wreck after fleeing law enforcement, according to authorities.
At 2:45 p.m., a Chevy Suburban driven by Michael Tedder, 57, of Atlanta was heading west on Ga. 38, actively trying to avoid law enforcement, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
A Ford SRS Super Duty truck was heading east on the same road when the Chevy struck it, the statement said.
The Chevy continued west, vaulted and came to a rest in a parking lot on its roof near Rocky Ford Road, while the Ford wound up on the south shoulder of Ga. 38, according to the statement.
Tedder was fatally injured, while two people in the Ford were unharmed, the public safety department said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
