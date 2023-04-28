HOMERVILLE — A Clinch County man was convicted of murder Friday related to a 2018 incident, according to the district attorney’s office.
Johnny Leroy Marshall Jr. was convicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Otis Monroe, according to a statement from the office of District Attorney Chase Studstill of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
At about 9:30 a.m., Jan. 6, 2018, the Clinch County Sheriff's Office received a report that Monroe’s body was found by a hunter near Chauncy Road, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Marshall had accused Monroe and others of taking narcotics and money from him, according to the DA’s statement.
Others also faced charges in this incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.