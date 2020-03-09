Man charged with vehicle theft

VALDOSTA — A man was arrested after a short pursuit Monday and charged with vehicle theft, according to police.
At 1:35 a.m., a woman reported her car had been stolen, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A police officer found the car in an apartment complex parking lot in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue. While investigating, the officer heard someone moving in nearby woods. A police K9 unit helped find the suspect, the statement said.
After a short pursuit, the K9 unit caught the suspect, and the woman's property, taken from inside the car, was recovered, police said.
Jerry Mathis, 47, of Valdosta is charged with felony theft by taking — motor vehicle theft, felony theft by entering auto and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, according to the police statement.
“Our officers did an outstanding job looking for this stolen vehicle. They also showed great persistence in doing what it took to apprehend him and ensuring that the victim’s property was returned to her,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
