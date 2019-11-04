Man charged with vehicle break-in

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was charged Sunday with breaking into a vehicle, according to reports.
Around 3:37 a.m., police officers headed to the 300 block of East Gordon Street on a report that someone had unlawfully entered a vehicle, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. As officers headed to the scene, the victim told police the suspect was leaving in a vehicle, which he described.
Police found the vehicle, stopped it and took the suspect into custody, the statement said.
Timothy Jones, 38, of Valdosta was transported to the Lowndes County Jail on the charge of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
“The victim in the case did great communicating what he observed the offender doing, so our officers were able to bring this case to a positive conclusion. We need everyone to remember the holiday season is quickly approaching, so make sure to lock your vehicles and do not leave anything of value inside them,” said Police Lt. Scottie Johns.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
