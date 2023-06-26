VALDOSTA — A man has been charged with murder in a June 20 killing, the sheriff's office said Monday.
At 11:20 a.m. Lowndes County deputies headed to Second Drive, Valdosta, on a report of a man with a gunshot wound, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office statement said.
Anthony S. Fountain, 54, of Valdosta, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot. He was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center by deputies, where he ultimately died, the statement said.
During the investigation, Owen Crawford, 65, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 229-671-2900.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
