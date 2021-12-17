Man charged with trespassing, illegal auto entry

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man found inside a locked vehicle during a trespassing case, a statement said.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business in the 700 block of North Ashley Street after E911 received a call about someone on the property illegally, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers searched and found a suspect inside a locked car in a fenced-in area of the property.
The suspect was described as a 33-year-old Valdosta man. He is charged with felony entering an auto to commit theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass, police said.
“We are proud of these officers working together to locate this offender before he could leave the area,” VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
