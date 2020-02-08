Man charged with theft from vehicle

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested Thursday after entering a vehicle to steal a cellphone, according to police.
At 10:56 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard in reference to someone entering a vehicle and taking a cellphone that did not belong to him, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The victim told police a man was seen in his vehicle. The incident was caught on video surveillance, the statement said.
Police located a suspect at his home; the cellphone was recovered and the suspect taken to the Lowndes County Jail, police said.
Jerome Watson, 55, of Valdosta was charged with theft by entering an auto (felony), according to the police statement.
“The business surveillance system proved invaluable in this case. We want to remind everyone to not leave valuables in your vehicle and always ensure you lock the doors prior to leaving it unattended,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
