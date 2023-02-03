VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested Thursday on charges of theft from a vehicle.
Around 12:01 a.m., officers headed to the 500 block of North Troup Street on a call about a theft from a vehicle, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Police were told that a subject was seen walking away from a vehicle where a possible theft had taken place. The victim provided a description of the subject and officers located him, police said.
The subject was arrested, but as officers tried to put him in the patrol car, he tried to resist and kick the officers. The subject — described as a 32-year-old Valdosta man — was taken to jail charged with felony theft by entering an auto and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, the police statement said.
“The victim quickly contacting E911 and giving a detailed description led to this offender’s quick arrest,” said Police Captain Scottie Johns.
