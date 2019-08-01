Man charged with robbery at SGMC

VALDOSTA — A 30-year-old man is charged with what police called "robbery by sudden snatching" after a fight at South Georgia Medical Center broke out Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of North Patterson Street around 3:05 p.m. after being alerted to the robbery.
Officers said they arrived and saw Joshua Richardson fighting with SGMC staff. The report stated that Richardson walked up to a person at the hospital and snatched his cellphone that was lying in his lap.
A witness then chased Richardson until hospital staff was able to stop him, the report stated. Officers detained Richardson, and he was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held.
“We are thankful for the citizens and the hospital staff (that) intervened in this incident to ensure that the offender was held accountable for his actions,” said Lt. Scottie Johns.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
