Man charged with murder in Berrien County

NASHVILLE — A man was arrested in Berrien County Sunday and charged with kidnapping, assault and murder, state agents said Thursday.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help with a death investigation, the GBI said in a statement.
At 2:16 p.m. Sunday, deputies were sent by 911 to a shooting at a Laurie Swain Road address. When they arrived, they found Gene Griffin, 74, dead inside the residence, the statement said.
Also in the residence were Griffin’s wife, Laquietta Griffin, 85, and Gene Griffin’s brother-in-law, Ray Webster Walker, the statement said.
Walker, 53, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of kidnapping, the GBI statement said.
Griffin’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
