Man charged with Lanier County arson

LAKELAND — A Brantley County man was arrested recently on an arson charge stemming from a fire in Lanier County, according to state officials.
On July 20, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s Fire Investigations Unit arrested Ronnie Brewington, 33, of Hortense, on a charge of arson in the first degree, according to a statement from King's office.
The charges stem from a May 24 structure fire on Lloyd Curry Road, the statement says. Brewington was taken into custody by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office, the commissioner's statement said.
“Our investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set on the interior of the structure, but luckily no one was home at the time,” King said.
The commissioner's Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
