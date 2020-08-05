Man charged with indecent exposure

VALDOSTA — Police charged a man with indecent exposure Tuesday.
At 6:50 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of North St. Augustine Road after a 911 caller reported a case of indecent exposure, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The caller said a man was sitting in a car at a drive-through window.
The officer made contact with a subject and saw the man was not wearing pants and his genitals were visible, the statement said.
Deshon U. Jones, 45, of Valdosta is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure, police said.
“We are thankful for the quick notification that allowed our officer to get on scene and apprehend this offender before he could leave the area,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
