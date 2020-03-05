Man charged with human trafficking

VALDOSTA — A Florida man was arrested Thursday in Lowndes County in connection with women being forced into sexual servitude, according to the a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators conducted surveillance of a suspect at a local motel, where they identified two women in a vehicle speaking to him, according to the statement. The suspect was seen directing a victim to a motel room for a sexual act, the statement said.
Interviews with the women revealed the suspect had transported them across state lines to engage in commercial sexual acts and the women had been held against their will and threatened with a knife, the sheriff's office said. The women also said the suspect had compelled them to distribute illegal drugs, according to the statement.
When the suspect was arrested, authorities found the described knife hidden on his person as well as items that linked him to the crimes, the statement said.
Javarice Raydale Ware, 28, of Greenville, Fla., is charged with human trafficking and was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, according to the statement. He also faces a number of drug charges, the statement says.
The women received aid from a local agency, the sheriff's office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
