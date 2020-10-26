Man charged with entering auto

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was arrested on theft and obstruction charges Friday after a brief chase, police said Monday.
At about 5:45 p.m., an off-duty officer saw a suspect looking into cars and trying to open their doors in the parking lot of an apartment complex on East Park Avenue, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The officer questioned the suspect, who was uncooperative and fled on foot, the statement said.
After a brief pursuit, the suspect was apprehended. Investigation showed he had rummaged through one of the vehicles, police said.
Dejarvis E. Allen, 34, of Valdosta was charged with felony theft by entering an auto and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, the police statement said.
“This officer did great a job apprehending this offender preventing him from breaking into more vehicles. With the holiday season quickly approaching, we want to remind everyone to lock their vehicle doors and do not leave anything that appears to be of value inside,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
