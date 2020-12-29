Man charged with cruelty to animals

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was charged with cruelty to animals last week, police said.
At 9:19 p.m., Dec. 22, officers were sent to the 400 block of East College Street after an anonymous caller told 911 someone had shot and killed a dog, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
While officers were checking the area, a suspect left a house and became confrontational, causing a disturbance even after being told several times to return home, the statement said.
The suspect was detained and charged with disorderly conduct; officers found the dead dog and several witnesses spoke to police, according to the statement.
Eric M. Smith, 24, of Valdosta is charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police said.
“We would like to thank the citizens that came forward and assisted our officers in solving this senseless crime,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
