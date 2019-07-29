Man charged with child sex crimes in Cook County

VALDOSTA — A Colquitt County man has been charged with various sex crimes against children in both Colquitt and Cook counties, according to Cook's district attorney.
James Andrew Buckner, 53, a former Cook County resident, has been charged in Cook County with aggravated child molestation, child molestation and four counts of creating and possessing child pornography, according to a statement from District Attorney Dick Perryman. The charges involve incidents with three girls from 2016-2019, according to Perryman's office.
Buckner is being held in the Cook County jail without bond, the statement said.
He had served 13 years of a 20-year sentence in state prison for cruelty to children involving incidents in Colquitt and Dougherty counties in 1986, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office said Buckner has been charged there with two counts of child molestation from incidents in August 2018.
Perryman said, “My office will follow the evidence in this case and prosecute any child molester to the fullest extent of the law. (Cook) Sheriff Doug Hanks and his Investigators and Sparks Chief of Police Bob Myers have worked diligently on this case and investigation. It is the goal of everyone in the District Attorney’s Office, the Cook Sheriff’s Office and the Sparks Police Department to protect our children.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
